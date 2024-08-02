NEET UG 2024: SC asks to expand remit of ex-ISRO chief headed panel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on 2 August, Friday said that the the centre should expand the remit of Education Ministry appointed panel headed by ex-ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

The apex court was giving out its final judgement related to the petitions challenging re-examination of the NEET-UG following controversies related to the marks.

On the remit of the committee constituted by the government, the bench laid out eight important points that has to be encompassed which are - evaluation committee, Standard Operating Procedure, review the process of alloting exam centre, processes for enhanced identity checks, CCTV monitoring of exam centres, secure logistic providers for ensuring non-tempering of papers CJI and recommend a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

The apex body further noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) must avoid the 'flip-flops' it made in relation to the NEET UG 2024 examination.

"Such "flip-flops" in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students," said the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.