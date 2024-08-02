NEET UG 2024: SC asks to expand remit of ex-ISRO chief headed panel

The Supreme Court on 2 August, Friday said that the the centre should expand the remit of Education Ministry appointed panel headed by ex-ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

Updated2 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on 2 August, Friday said that the the centre should expand the remit of Education Ministry appointed panel headed by ex-ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review NTA's functioning and recommend exam reforms.

The apex court was giving out its final judgement related to the petitions challenging re-examination of the NEET-UG following controversies related to the marks.

On the remit of the committee constituted by the government, the bench laid out eight important points that has to be encompassed which are - evaluation committee, Standard Operating Procedure, review the process of alloting exam centre, processes for enhanced identity checks, CCTV monitoring of exam centres, secure logistic providers for ensuring non-tempering of papers CJI and recommend a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

The apex body further noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) must avoid the 'flip-flops' it made in relation to the NEET UG 2024 examination.

"Such "flip-flops" in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students," said the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The SC said the expert committee must rectify the deficiencies in the exam system.

 

 

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST
