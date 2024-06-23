NEET UG retest today: 1,563 candidates to reappear for medical entrance exam amid paper-leak row

NEET UG retest today: A total of 1563 students are scheduled to appear for re-examination today across seven centres. Check all updates about the retest, from exam time to guidelines and more.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published08:05 AM IST
NEET UG retest today: The Supreme Court said that those candidates who opt to take the re-examination, their actual marks in the re-test will be considered as their final result.
NEET UG retest today: The Supreme Court said that those candidates who opt to take the re-examination, their actual marks in the re-test will be considered as their final result.(HT_PRINT)

NEET UG retest today: As many as 1,563 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants are set to appear for the medical entrance exam again on June 23, Sunday. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the retest today after the scorecards of 1,563 candidates were cancelled. These students were allotted compensatory grace marks for the loss of time due to late commencement of examination in six centres across India.

One exam centre each in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat failed to begin the exam on time while two centres in Chandigarh failed to follow schedule. 

On June 13, an NTA notification stated that re-examination would be conducted for the affected candidates on June 23, Sunday, between 2 to 5 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled for June 30.

On the same day, the Supreme Court had ruled that those candidates who opt to take the re-examination, their actual marks in the re-test will be considered as their final result. Thus, marks from their previous May 5 test will stand invalid.

After the results were declared on June 4, protests erupted nationwide among aspirants over alleged “irregularities”, accusations of paper leaks and mark inflation. An official from the NTA informed PTI that a retest is scheduled at seven centres, six of which are new. Officials from the NTA and the Education Ministry will oversee these centres.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsNEET UG retest today: 1,563 candidates to reappear for medical entrance exam amid paper-leak row

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,492.000.00
    Chennai
    74,274.000.00
    Delhi
    74,710.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,856.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue