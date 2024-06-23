NEET UG retest today: A total of 1563 students are scheduled to appear for re-examination today across seven centres. Check all updates about the retest, from exam time to guidelines and more.

NEET UG retest today: As many as 1,563 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants are set to appear for the medical entrance exam again on June 23, Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the retest today after the scorecards of 1,563 candidates were cancelled. These students were allotted compensatory grace marks for the loss of time due to late commencement of examination in six centres across India.

One exam centre each in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat failed to begin the exam on time while two centres in Chandigarh failed to follow schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 13, an NTA notification stated that re-examination would be conducted for the affected candidates on June 23, Sunday, between 2 to 5 PM. The result is tentatively scheduled for June 30.

On the same day, the Supreme Court had ruled that those candidates who opt to take the re-examination, their actual marks in the re-test will be considered as their final result. Thus, marks from their previous May 5 test will stand invalid.

After the results were declared on June 4, protests erupted nationwide among aspirants over alleged “irregularities", accusations of paper leaks and mark inflation. An official from the NTA informed PTI that a retest is scheduled at seven centres, six of which are new. Officials from the NTA and the Education Ministry will oversee these centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!