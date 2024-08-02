NEET UG row: SC slams NTA, says ’flip-flops in a national exam do not serve interests of students’

  • Supreme Court said that the National Testing Agency must avoid the ‘flip-flops’ it made regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

Updated2 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Supreme Court said that the National Testing Agency must avoid the ‘flip-flops’ it made regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam
Supreme Court said that the National Testing Agency must avoid the ‘flip-flops’ it made regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam

The Supreme Court of India on August 2 slammed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and said that they must avoid the ‘flip-flops’ it made regarding the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

In its detailed reasons for the order which was pronounced on July 23, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra slammed the NTA and said, “Such ‘flip-flops’ in a national exam do not serve the interests of the students”.

The top court added that the expert committee must rectify the deficiencies in the exam system.

The statement came as the top court is giving out a detailed judgment on the ongoing controversy about the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The apex court was giving out its final judgement related to the petitions challenging re-examination of the NEET-UG following controversies related to the marks.

During the hearing, the SC also said that it did not cancel the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination amid concerns of paper leak because there was no systematic breach of its sanctity.

The bench issued a slew of directions and expanded the remit of the Centre-appointed panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to review the NTA’s functioning and recommend exam reforms.

It said since the remit of the panel has been expanded, the committee would submit its report by September 30 on various measures to rectify deficiencies in the examination system. The bench said the Radhakrishnan panel should consider framing standard operating procedure for adoption of technological advancements to strengthen the examination system.

Meanwhile, The National Medical Commission (NMC) is set to begin counselling for the NEET UG on August 14. While speaking news agency ANI, NMC Secretary B Srinivas said, "As per the schedule, we are starting the counselling (for NEET UG) on August 14. We may advance the registration process for the students. The process will continue for two months, and eligible students across the country can participate. The counselling will be conducted online in four rounds." Seats will be allotted based on merit and choice, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM IST
