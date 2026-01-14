NEET-PG seat cutoffs slashed as specialist doctors' vacancies pile up
The NBEMS has taken a bold step to address the alarming shortage of specialists in hospitals by significantly lowering NEET-PG cut-off marks, allowing more doctors to fill over 18,000 vacant postgraduate medical seats. This decision aims to optimize the use of medical training resources.
New Delhi: With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats vacant and hospitals facing a shortage of specialists, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has moved to prevent a costly waste of training capacity. After the second round of NEET-PG 2025 counselling for seats sought by qualified doctors, the regulator “significantly" lowered the cut-off marks to ensure that thousands of seats across 541 government and private medical colleges are filled, according to two officials familiar with the decision.