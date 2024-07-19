NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests RIMS Ranchi student

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody an MBBS student of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 07:17 PM IST
NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests second-year student of RIMS Ranchi
NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests second-year student of RIMS Ranchi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody an MBBS student of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi concerning the NEET-UG paper leak case, ANI reported.

The report, citing CBI sources, said Surbhi Kumar, a student of RIMS Ranchi, allegedly solved question papers for the candidates.

She has been sent to CBI custody for three days, the report added.

"The student belonged to the 2023 batch, which is a first-year student, and she is now under the custody of CBI. They initially approached the administration for some initial information from the student and yesterday they again approached for further investigation in the same and then they proceeded with the custody of the student," ANI quoted Rajiv Ranjan, the RIMS Public Relations Official as saying.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates July 19, 2024: NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests second-year student of RIMS Ranchi

"The CBI had approached us for further information in this case. The administration will give full support and whatever information is needed will be given to them whenever they approach but till now after the custody, there is no such thing...," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, four MBBS students from AIIMS Patna were arrested and remanded in CBI custody in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. The group — identified as Karan Jain, Kumar Sanu, Rahul Anand and Chandan Singh — had allegedly solved papers for the main accused, Pankaj Singh.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests 4 medical students from AIIMS Patna

AIIMS officials worked with the CBI to seal their rooms a day earlier. All the accused in the case have been sent to four days of CBI custody.

The development came two days after the CBI arrested two more people in connection with the case. The arrested persons were identified as Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya — a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur and Raju Singh. Pankaj had allegedly stolen the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh.

Also Read | NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, has been mired in controversy, with allegations of cheating and impersonation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions. The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examination, with new dates to be announced soon.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 07:17 PM IST
HomeNewsNEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests RIMS Ranchi student

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue