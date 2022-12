Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases globally, the government on 29 December made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya added that the passengers from China, 5 other places will have to upload negative COVID-19 report on air suvidha portal before travel.

RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 29, 2022

Meanwhile on Thursday, India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915).

The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.

