Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other nations: Govt

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases globally, the government on 29 December made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases globally, the government on 29 December made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya added that the passengers from China, 5 other places will have to upload negative COVID-19 report on air suvidha portal before travel.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya added that the passengers from China, 5 other places will have to upload negative COVID-19 report on air suvidha portal before travel.
Meanwhile on Thursday, India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915).
Meanwhile on Thursday, India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,915).
The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
The death toll stands at 5,30,698 with two fatalities with one reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.