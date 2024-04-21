Neha Hiremath case: Karnataka murder accused's mother denies 'love jihad' claims, says 'she made first move'
Fayaz's mother denied 'love jihad' claim in Neha Hiremath murder case and said that they were in love. She also apologized for her son's actions and demanded strict punishment.
The mother of 23-year-old Fayaz, who killed Neha Hiremath, daughter of a Congress councillor inside a college campus in Hubballi has refuted the claim of ‘love jihad’ and said that they were in "love."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message