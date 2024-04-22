Neha Hiremath murder: BJP holds state-wide protests; Cong councillor says ‘…losing faith’ | 10 points about the case
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says state government has no objection to a CBI probe into Neha Hiremath's murder. BJP leaders criticize Congress for denying the alleged 'love jihad' angle in the case.
The Karnataka unit of BJP on Monday, April 22, staged statewide protests against the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath, a Congress councillor's daughter, in Hubbali. Neha, 23, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was reportedly stabbed to death by Fayaz on the BVB College campus on April 18. Neha's father and the BJP alleged it was a case of ‘love jihad’ while the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar denied the allegation. A statement from the mother of the accused said Fayaz and Neha were in a relationship.