The Karnataka unit of BJP on Monday, April 22, staged statewide protests against the brutal murder of Neha Hiremath, a Congress councillor's daughter, in Hubbali. Neha, 23, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was reportedly stabbed to death by Fayaz on the BVB College campus on April 18. Neha's father and the BJP alleged it was a case of 'love jihad' while the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar denied the allegation. A statement from the mother of the accused said Fayaz and Neha were in a relationship.

Here's all you need to know about the case: 1. BJP leaders and party workers in the state held protests over Neha's murder. Speaking on the incident, BJP leader and party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that it is unfortunate instead of standing with the family of Neha, the Congress leaders are trying to shield the mentality of the criminal.

2. ABVP, the students wing of the BJP, organised protests in Karnataka's Hubballi to protest the murder of Neha Hiremath.

3. Anjuman-I-Islam, a social organization, also organised a protest. The organisation's President Esmail Tamatgar had earlier said that a rally will be taken out and all the businessmen from Muslim community would observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm today to offer their condolence and protest the brutal incident. Speaking to PTI on April 21, Tamatgar had said, “Tomorrow we will observe bandh. Chicken shops, garage workshops, fruit vendors, banks, institutions will remain closed to condole the death and show our solidarity with the family. We will put up ‘Justice for Neha’ stickers at our shops."

4. On April 21, the victim's father and Congress councillor Niranjan demanded the transfer of the police commissioner for alleged "negligence" in the case. He also demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. "I have given the names of 8 people openly. They have not even caught one person. I am losing faith now. They are trying to divert my case. Give it to CBI if you cannot do it. The commissioner in this case is a lady, even then she is not taking a girl's murder seriously... She is working under some pressure. I demand the commissioner should be transferred for negligence in the case. I demand that the case should be given to CBI," Hiremath told ANI.

Also Read: Neha Hiremath case: Karnataka murder accused's mother denies 'love jihad' claims, says 'she made the first move' 5. Responding to the demand for a CBI probe, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state government has no objection to a CBI probe into the murder case. However, he added that his government will deal with the case in their own way. "Let them do whatever they want to do, we have no objection to what they want to do. Karnataka government will deal with this case in its own way, there is no question of it," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

6. BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, who held a roadshow along with the party's candidate from Bengaluru South seat, Tejashvi Surya said, "Law and order have always been in bad condition during Congress (rule) because they do appeasement politics. What happened in Hubli is not only distressing but extremely worrying. This is a shameless attitude. He is a congress corporator."

Also Read: ‘Personal reasons, not love Jihad’: Karnataka CM on killing of Congress corporator's daughter on college campus 7. On 21 April, Karnataka Women Commission Chairman Naglakshmi Choudhary, said that the victim will soon get justice. "The police are investigating the case. All the evidence has been collected properly. Now the blood samples have been sent for DNA tests. Once it comes, within three months Neha will get justice," she said.

8. While refuting claims of 'love jihad', the mother of 23-year-old Fayaz said that they were in "love." She also added that she knew about their relationship for a year, and Neha was the one who made the first move. She, however, demanded stringent punishment for her son.

9. The father of the accused also said that his son should be "punished in such a way that no man thinks of harassing a woman". Baba Saheb Subani, Fayaz's father, who is also a school teacher, said that Neha's family had called him eight months ago to inform him that his son was troubling her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Subani also did not deny the fact that Neha and Fayaz were in a relationship. "It is also true that Fayaz and Neha were in a relationship and he told me he wanted to marry her, but I refused it…,"The Indian Express quoted Subani as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

