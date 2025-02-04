Neil Gaiman, the best-selling British author, has been sued by his former nanny, a woman from New Zealand, accusing him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her. She has also named his wife, Amanda Palmer, in the three civil lawsuits she filed against Neil Gaiman.
Scarlett Pavlovich, who worked as the couple's babysitter and nanny, filed the lawsuits in federal court in Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York on Monday.
