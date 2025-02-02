Neil Nitin Mukesh opens up about detention at New York airport: ’Officials didn’t believe I was Indian’

Neil Nitin Mukesh, the Bollywood actor, recently shared his experience of being detained at a New York airport due to doubts about his Indian nationality. He was held for nearly four hours and not given a chance to explain himself.

“When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. So it became quite big news that I was detained. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself,” Neil Nitin Mukesh made these remarks in an interview with Mashable India.

Explaining the intense situation, the 43-year-old actor said, “After four hours, they came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’" Immigration officials questioned his nationality despite his Indian passport, to which the actor responded, “Just Google me.”

He further informed that the officials were embarrassed when they discovered his profile online and they started questioning the actor about his legacy, grandfather, and father.

All to know about Neil Nitin Mukesh Coming from a reverred lineage of musicians, Neil Nitin Mukesh is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of legendary singer Mukesh. Neil was born on January 15, 1982, in Mumbai and debuted as a child artist in Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989). He made a major breakthrough in his acting career through a title role in the Bollywood movie Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

He obtained bachelor's degree in commerce from Mumbai's HR College. He is married to Rukmini Sahay and they both have a daughter named Nurvi Neil Mukesh.

Neil was last seen in Ashwni Dhir directorial satirical action comedy Hisaab Barabar. The film stars R Madhavan in the lead, with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in supporting roles. After November 26 release on the big screen, the Bollywood movie is available on OTT platform ZEE5 from January 24 onwards.