'Neither India, nor US behind Pakistan's woes', Nawaz Sharif blames army establishment
Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif blamed the military establishment for the country's miseries, saying they imposed a selected government through rigged polls and caused the downfall of the economy
Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said neither India nor the US were behind the cash-strapped country's miseries but "we shot ourselves in our own foot", indirectly referring to the powerful military establishment for its woes.
