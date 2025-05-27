Neither Turkey nor Azerbaijan, Harsh Mariwala warns THIS country is 'greater threat' to India amid Pakistan conflict

Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Limited, warned that China poses a greater threat to India than Turkey and Azerbaijan, amid India-Pakistan conflict. As he advocated for consistency and application of long-term thinking amid boycott calls nationwide, he said that we cannot be selective citing India’s security and sovereignty.

Urging for consistent long-term thinking amid calls for boycotts related to the India-Pakistan conflict, he said, “The current situation between India and Pakistan has resulted in growing support for a boycott of goods and travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. And rightly so. It is also important that we maintain consistency and apply long-term thinking.”

He added, “However, we cannot be selective.”

In the wake of tensions between the two neighbouring countries, he stated, “China’s strong support of Pakistan is well documented, both economically as well as militarily, and will have far reaching consequences for India’s security and sovereignty. This then, raises an extremely vital question - “ Are we applying our boycotts equally across the board or being selective?””

‘China poses greater and constant threat’ While stressing the need to consider China's strong support for Pakistan, Harsh Mariwala asserted, “China poses a far greater and constant threat to our country and therefore, must be viewed in the same, in fact, even stronger light than Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

This remark comes at the heels of Turkey and Azerbaijan’s recent public alignment with Pakistan and follows top trade leaders' display of economic nationalism who unanimously decided to boycott goods and all commercial, travel and cultural engagement with the two countries.

This significant decision was made at a national conference of traders in New Delhi on May 16 as Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan was considered as betrayal by Indian trade leaders. In response to Turkey’s anti-India statements, Indian government decided to revoke security clearance for Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, is a Turkish firm operating at nine major airports, amid national security concerns.