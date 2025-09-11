Nepal extends curfew timings, prohibitory order despite normalcy after GenZ protests, violence – Check details here

Nepal authorities have extended curfew timings, prohibitory orders in the nation despite normalcy after GenZ protests, violence that spanned two days.

As per the update, prohibitory orders will remain in place from 11 AM to 5 PM (Local Time) on Friday, September 12. Curfew will begin from 7 PM on 12 September and lifted at 6am on Saturday, September 13.

Nepal returned to normalcy on Wednesday night two days after the Gen Z protests, in which 30 people were killed and 1000 others injured, reported PTI.

The capital city, Kathmandu, wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home.

Kathmandu: A Nepalese soldier stands guard near the chariot of Kumari during the last day of the week-long Indra Jatra festival celebrations at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Basantapur Durbar Square, amidst the curfew imposed following anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

“Based on the analysis of the latest security situation, the District Security Committees of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts have made these the arrangements as it is necessary to continue the prohibitory orders and curfew orders issued for the safety of citizens and their property,” the Nepal Army said in its statement.

Nepal protests - What has happened so far Nepal is currently staring at a political void after deadly 'Gen Z' protests, which began on September 8.

Harrowing scenes unfolded in Nepal even after the government met the demand of lifting the ban on social media in the country.

Kathmandu: People take part in a candlelight vigil to pay respects to victims of the violence during the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The health ministry said in a press release that 1,033 injuries were recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

Nepal Army troops opened fire on Thursday morning to stop a mass breakout from Ramechhap District Prison, the Kathmandu Post reported. More than a dozen inmates were injured, authorities said. The prison, in ward 8 of Ramechhap Municipality, holds more than 300 inmates. Why were the protests held? The demonstrations — dubbed the protest of Gen Z — began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying those companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

According to a report by the Kathmandu Post, the protests were not just about the social media ban – but also stemmed from years of public anger at the government against corruption.