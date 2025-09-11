Nepal extends curfew timings, prohibitory order despite normalcy after GenZ protests, violence – Check details here

Nepal authorities have extended curfew timings, prohibitory orders in the nation despite normalcy after GenZ protests, violence that spanned two days.
As per the update, prohibitory orders will remain in place from 11 AM to 5 PM (Local Time) on Friday, September 12. Curfew will begin from 7 PM on 12 September and lifted at 6am on Saturday, September 13.
Nepal returned to normalcy on Wednesday night two days after the Gen Z protests, in which 30 people were killed and 1000 others injured, reported PTI.
The capital city, Kathmandu, wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home.
“Based on the analysis of the latest security situation, the District Security Committees of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts have made these the arrangements as it is necessary to continue the prohibitory orders and curfew orders issued for the safety of citizens and their property,” the Nepal Army said in its statement.
The demonstrations — dubbed the protest of Gen Z — began after the government blocked social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying those companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.
According to a report by the Kathmandu Post, the protests were not just about the social media ban – but also stemmed from years of public anger at the government against corruption.
The social media ban was lifted on Tuesday, but the protests continued till Wednesday morning.