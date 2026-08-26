Nepal flash flood: Wall of water tears through Himalayan villages; terrifying videos surface

Horrifying visuals from Nepal's flash floods have surfaced, with the disaster killing nearly 72 people and leaving 500 missing, including 133 Indians, news agency PTI reported. The clip shows a massive stream of water gushing towards villages, leaving them buried under fast-flowing mud, slush, rubble and water. Contiguous buildings, including three- and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them.

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The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River -- situated near the Tibet border, about 125 km northeast of the capital -- at around 9 am (local time).

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the recent flash floods in Nepal? ⌵ Preliminary assessments suggest that an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mass of rock near the Nepal-Tibet border triggered the flash floods in Nepal. 2 How many people have been reported missing after the flash floods in Nepal? ⌵ Currently, around 500 people are reported missing, including 133 Indian nationals, as a result of the flash floods in Nepal. 3 Why are authorities warning residents near rivers to evacuate? ⌵ Authorities are warning residents to evacuate because the risk of further flooding remains due to a blockage upstream on the Lhende Khola river, which could lead to additional surges of water. 4 How did the flash floods impact infrastructure in Nepal? ⌵ The flash floods caused significant damage to infrastructure, including the destruction of roads, bridges, and hydropower projects, particularly in the Rasuwa and Dhading districts. 5 Should travelers in affected regions be concerned about future floods? ⌵ Yes, travelers should remain cautious as experts warn of potential further flooding due to continuing risks associated with river blockages and the impact of recent heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Massive flash flood in Nepal kills 8 while 400 tourists unreachable

The flooding subsequently reached Nuwakot and Chitawan districts, where at least four permanent bridges and several temporary structures were damaged.

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Footage released by Nepal Police and circulated widely on social media captured powerful currents of muddy floodwater surging through valleys in the country's Himalayan districts near the Tibet border.

"We do not exactly know the extent of damage, but the flood is big, and it could have damaged many settlements," Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle told AFP.

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Authorities have warned residents living close to rivers to move to safer locations as emergency teams are mobilised to respond to the flooding.

"We have alerted people who are staying near the riverside to relocate... and deployed all our resources," he said.

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What caused Nepal flash floods? A preliminary assessment based on satellite imagery suggests that an ice avalanche triggered by an unstable mass of rock near the Nepal-Tibet border may have caused the devastating flash flood.

The unstable formation was located around 20 km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border area in Tibet, according to initial findings.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the resulting rockslide and the rapid rise in the Lhende River, which flows along the Nepal-Tibet border, sent a huge volume of water into the Bhote Koshi River at Timure. The water subsequently entered the Trishuli River.

The Kathmandu Post reported that an earthquake was also recorded on the Tibetan side around the time of the disaster.

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72 bodies recovered across seven districts The death toll from the disaster has continued to rise, with 72 bodies recovered from seven districts by Wednesday evening, according to the NDRRMA, as quoted by The Kathmandu Post.

The recoveries included one body in Rasuwa, 11 in Nuwakot, 18 in Dhading, 28 in Chitwan, nine in Gorkha, four in Tanahu and one in Nawalparasi East.

Rescue teams have so far pulled 93 people to safety from various affected areas, Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson for the Bagmati Province Police Office, said.

Among those rescued, 30 people are receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.

At least 133 Indian nationals and 37 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are believed to be among the nearly 400 people reported missing following the disaster.

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The number also includes security personnel. Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the House of Representatives that 80 security personnel, including 44 Nepal Army members, are missing from different locations.

Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division issued a warning on X on Wednesday afternoon, saying the threat had not yet passed because a lake formed by the river blockage had not been completely emptied.

"According to information received from the Chinese side, since the lake at the river blockage site has not yet been fully drained, the risk remains in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas" and asked people to stay away from the rivers and remain in safe places.

The NDRRMA issued a similar warning later in the day, urging people living near the rivers to remain cautious until authorities issue another update.

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(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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