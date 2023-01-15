67 killed in plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara: All we know so far2 min read . 03:46 PM IST
- At least 67 people have been killed in the Nepalese plane crash, that also carried five Indians. It is not known what caused the Nepal plane to crash
At least 67 people have died after a Nepalese aircraft of Yeti Airlines with 72 people onboard crashed in Nepal on Sunday in the latest aviation disaster to hit the Himalayan nation. The Nepalese plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport. There were 68 passengers on board and four crew members. According to the reports, at least 67 people have been killed in the Nepalese plane crash. It is not known what caused the Nepal plane to crash.
As the rescuers scoured the plane crash site near the Seti River, Yeti Airlines spokesperson said that there are 68 passengers on board and four crew members on the aircraft. “Rescue is underway, we don't know right now if there are survivors," the spokesperson said. Listed is all we know so far about the Nepalese plane crash in Pokhara:
1. The plane, a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, took off in Kathmandu for Pokhara and was due to land at Pokhara international airport which had opened on 1 January.
2. As the plane was about to land, it crashed between the central Nepali city's domestic airport and the international one.
3. After the Nepal plane crashed, rescue workers were seen hosing down the wreckage of the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop while smoke drifted out of a ravine as hundreds of people watched. The crash site was strewn with plane wreckage, including seats.
4. Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members. The foreign nationals included four Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.
5. According to the latest reports, 67 people have so far died in the Nepalese plane crash in Pokhara.
6. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda rushed to the airport and urged security personnel and locals to help with the rescue efforts.
7. Footage shared on social media showed raging flames on the ground and black smoke billowing into the sky from debris strewn across the crash site.
8. Another unverified clip shared online showed a plane flying at a low altitude over a residential area banking sharply to the left, followed by a loud explosion.
9. Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers. But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
10. The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.
(With agency inputs)
