At least 67 people have died after a Nepalese aircraft of Yeti Airlines with 72 people onboard crashed in Nepal on Sunday in the latest aviation disaster to hit the Himalayan nation. The Nepalese plane crashed into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport. There were 68 passengers on board and four crew members. According to the reports, at least 67 people have been killed in the Nepalese plane crash. It is not known what caused the Nepal plane to crash.

