Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: A domestic plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed Wednesday while trying to take off from the airport serving Nepal's capital. It was not clear how it slipped or the status of the people on board. The Saurya Airlines plane was heading from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara.
According to the latest update, all the 19 people onboard the aircraft died in the accident except the pilot, who is undergoing treatment at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital.
Local media images showed smoke rising and plane wreckage scattered all over a ditch. A fire has been brought under control. Tribhuvan International Airport, the main airport in Nepal for international and domestic flights, has been closed as emergency crews worked. It is the monsoon rainy season in Kathmandu, but it was not raining at the time of the crash. Visibility was low across the capital, however. Saurya Airlines operates the Bombardier CRJ 200 on domestic routes.
Nepal plane crash LIVE: Kathmandu airport closed its operations on a temporary basis after a small plane carrying 19 passengers staff on board crashed on Wednesday.
Nepal plane crash LIVE: According to Nepal Police, nearly 15 bodies have been recovered so far from the aircraft, carrying 19 people, which crashed at Kathmandu airport.
Nepal plane crash LIVE: The domestic aircraft with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed while it was trying to take off from the airport in Kathmandu. The survived pilot was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Nepal plane crash LIVE: After the accident, the pilot has been rescued and is undergoing treatment, police spokesperson Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP. However, many have not survived, he added.
Nepal plane crash LIVE: At least 18 bodies recovered from small plane that caught fire after skidding of runway in Nepal, reported Reuter citing official.
At least five people were killed after a small plane caught fire after skidding off the runway while taking off from Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, media and officials said as reported by Reuters.
An aircraft with nineteen passengers onboard crashed while taking off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, on Wednesday.