An unidentified video of a plane flying closer to the ground, in a “tilted" position, before disappearing before the buildings has gone viral on social media. Several on the social media have shared the video, claiming it was the moments before the Nepal plane crashed with 72 onboard, including four crew members. At least 68 people have been killed after a Nepalese airline aircraft crashed while landing at the Pokhara airport in the Himalayan nation.
The video, apparently of the Nepal plane crash, was shot by a local. It shows a plane flying very close to the ground before it tilts and goes down even further. While the video doesn’t capture the rest, a loud crash sound can be heard as the plane disappears behind a concrete structure.
NEPAL PLANE CRASH: MOMENTS BEFORE TRAGEDY
According to the reports, 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.
Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
"So far, dead bodies of 68 people have been recovered from the crash site," an official at the Search and Rescue, Coordination Committee of the CAAN was quoted as saying by the PTI.
Foreign nationals onboard the plane included five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, a French, an Argentine and an Israeli. The dead bodies are yet to be identified and four bodies are yet to be recovered from the crash site.
Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at Yeti Airlines, said, “The weather in Pokhara was absolutely fine and the engine of the aircraft was also in good condition. We don't know what has happened to the airplane."
