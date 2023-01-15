An unidentified video of a plane flying closer to the ground, in a “tilted" position, before disappearing before the buildings has gone viral on social media. Several on the social media have shared the video, claiming it was the moments before the Nepal plane crashed with 72 onboard, including four crew members. At least 68 people have been killed after a Nepalese airline aircraft crashed while landing at the Pokhara airport in the Himalayan nation.

