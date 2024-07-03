Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led coalition govt to fall? Key ally withdraws support

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, faced a major crisis on Wednesday, July 3, when a key ally in his multi-party coalition withdrew its support, reducing his government to a minority. The government was formed just four months ago following Parliamentary elections.

Eight ministers from the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) resign en-masse from the government, formally exiting the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led cabinet. The party had given a 24-hour deadline to Pushpa Kamal Dahal to step down as the prime minister.

The party that withdrew support from the coalition government in Nepal was the biggest party in the alliance. "We will soon inform the Prime Minister that we are walking out of the government and ministers will submit their resignation," Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula told ANI.

Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) led by KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, July 2, held the resignations of its ministers and gave 24-hour ultimatum to PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to step down.

"The party secretariat meeting held at the party office has decided to call on the Prime Minister to step down from the post within 24 hours paving the way for the formation of a new government. The new government will be formed in line with the agreement sealed between the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML as per Clause 76 (2) of the Nepal constitution. The ministers would resign from the post on Thursday morning and the party will formally withdraw the support extended to the incumbent government," Yogesh Bhattarai, Secretary of CPN-UML, said.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal has shown reluctance to resign from his post and his party, too, has decided to instead face a trust vote within 30 days.