Nepal News Today LIVE: Army imposes nationwide curfew, Kathmandu airport shut till 6 PM, UP districts on high alert

Nepal Protest LIVE: Violent demonstrations on Tuesday forced Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to step down after short-lived ban on social media. Protestor not only attacked political leaders but also set government buildings and politicians’ homes on fire. Amid widespread criticism of the country’s political elite and over alleged corruption, the Army took charge of the security operations in the country on September 9 from 10 pm.
At least 19 people died and 500 others were injured in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.
Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu. In the wake of Nepal unrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Wednesday. It not only shared emergency contact numbers but also urged those already in the country to remain indoors.
The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, were triggered by the government's decision to ban 26 social media sites. Apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among others were blocked in Nepal on Friday after the government cut access to these platforms.
Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel on Tuesday midnight met Gen Z representative at the military headquarters Jangi Adda, DD News reported. According to senior Nepali Army officer, this as an initial attempt to understand Genji's views. As many 26 people were arrested by the army who were accused of taking unfair advantage of situation.
Kathmandu airport has been closed till 6 PM, according to local news reports.
Nepali Army announces nationwide curfew from Wednesday, according to local news reports.
"We have deployed our troops to prevent any untoward incidents, including looting and vandalism,” PTI quoted an officer from the Nepal Army headquarters as saying.
In a bid to prevent further unrest, authorities have issued orders for residents to remain indoors unless “absolutely necessary.” The Nepali Army has assumed command of nationwide security operations and has imposed restrictions in several areas across the country, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur cities.
Nepal government's broader attempt to regulate social media did not go well with the public, especially young citizens. Its effort to present a bill aimed to ensure the social media platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable” was met with widespread criticism. It is alleged that it is a tool for censorship and for punishing government opponents who voice their protests online.
It was alleged that Friday's ban on social media violated fundamental rights and freedom of expression. After police opened fire on the demonstrators during Monday rally around the Parliament building, the situation escalated, and protestors set ablaze PM KP Sharma Oli's private home those of the president, the home minister and ex-PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.
Demonstrators also torched the presidential palace, the prime minister’s official residence and a building that houses the offices of the prime minister and several ministries.
Indigo in its statement said, “All flights to and from Kathmandu stand cancelled until 1200 hrs on September 10. If your travel plans are impacted, you may opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund through our website” amid the closure of Kathmandu Airport due to the Gen Z Protest.
PM Modi in a post on X stated, “On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.”
SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “#TravelAdvisory: Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights To/From Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25. The information will be communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details. For re-bookings and refunds, please contact our 24/7 Helpline Numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600 or refer link: https://changes.spicejet.com/index.html#/.”
Urging protesters to come forward for dialogue, Nepalese Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel in a video message urged protesters to prevent further loss of lives and property and to stop the demonstrations.
President Ram Chandra Poudel, the ceremonial head of state, appealed to the protesters to stop further escalation and engage in discussions to find a peaceful resolution.
Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the foreign minister, were assaulted by protesters on Tuesday. Their residence in Budanilkantha, Kathmandu, was vandalised.