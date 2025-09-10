Nepal News Today LIVE: Army imposes nationwide curfew, Kathmandu airport shut till 6 PM, UP districts on high alert

Nepal Protest LIVE: Violent demonstrations on Tuesday forced Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to step down after short-lived ban on social media. Protestor not only attacked political leaders but also set government buildings and politicians’ homes on fire. Amid widespread criticism of the country’s political elite and over alleged corruption, the Army took charge of the security operations in the country on September 9 from 10 pm.

At least 19 people died and 500 others were injured in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu. In the wake of Nepal unrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens on Wednesday. It not only shared emergency contact numbers but also urged those already in the country to remain indoors.

What is the reason for protests in Nepal?

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, were triggered by the government's decision to ban 26 social media sites. Apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among others were blocked in Nepal on Friday after the government cut access to these platforms.

