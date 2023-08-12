Nepal ready to supply tomatoes to India to ease price rise, seeks easier access to market2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Nepal plans to export tomatoes to India to counter high prices, but seeks convenient market access and facilities.
Nepal is prepared to address the soaring tomato prices in India by offering bulk exports on a long-term basis. However, Nepal seeks easy market access and essential facilities as prerequisites for this initiative.
