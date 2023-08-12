The Nepalese tomato market faced challenges in the past, with farmers discarding significant amounts due to lack of demand. However, the scenario reversed with illegal exports to India, causing a surge in prices after traders started exporting tomatoes to India through illegal channels causing shortages in the local market. Tomato were previously sold in the retail market for ₹40-50 per kg soared to ₹200 to 250 per kg when farmers started selling tomatoes to the Indian market through unofficial channels.