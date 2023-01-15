Nepal saw 17 plane crashes since 2000: Why Himalayan nation sees frequent tragedies?2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 07:07 PM IST
- Since 2000, 17 plane crashes have happened that killed 273 people; of which, 11 alone happened since 2010
At least 68 people died after a plane crashed on Sunday into a river gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport in Nepal. The plane was carrying 72 people, including four crew members and five Indians among the foreign nationals. The cause of the Nepalese plane crash has not been ascertained yet.