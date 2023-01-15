The CAA of Nepal said, “The data of past five years (in 2019) show that Jumla, Simikot and Lukla as the top 3 risky altiports/STOLports of Nepal. However, the history of civil aviation in Nepal has witnessed many accidents in the remote airports in Nepal. Taking into consideration the number of accident and fatality during the period of 1960 to April 2019, top five altiports can be named as Lukla, Jomsom, Simikot, Jumla and Dolpa."