Nepal seeks probe in KIIT student's death, coordinates with MEA, Odisha govt

Nepal on Friday launched diplomatic initiatives to probe the death of an 18-year-old student from the Himalayan nation at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, a day after she was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. The Nepal Embassy said they are coordinating with MEA, Odisha govt over it for a “thorough investigation”.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family. Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post said.

“The incident of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour,” Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said in a post on X.

On Thursday evening, the student was found dead inside her hostel room, police said. “Yes, the body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has committed suicide at the ladies' hostel of KIIT,” reported PTI, quoting Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

The police said that upon receiving information about the alleged suicide, the body of the girl was recovered in her hostel room, which is inside the campus. She was found in a hanging position.

This marks the second case of alleged suicide in 90 months at the university.

‘Detailed investigation to be conducted’ "Today, we have received information that a girl from Nepal has died by suicide at the KIIT University...we reached there and investigated the matter. A detailed investigation will be conducted into the matter...The scientific team reached there, and all the details were collected. Her family has been informed. The body has been sent to AIIMS for the post-mortem," said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh.

Police further mentioned that the Nepal Embassy has also been informed about the incident.

Odisha government also extended condolences over the death of the girl and assured that necessary action will be taken in the matter.

"Information about the alleged suicide of a girl student from Nepal, studying in the first year B Tech, Computer Science, KIIT University, was received from local police at about 8.10 pm today. The parents of the girl were informed about the incident immediately by the university authorities. In this hour of distress, the State Government extends its support to the family of the deceased and offers its condolences to them," the Information and Public Relations Department said.

"On receipt of the information, senior officers, including the Commissioner of Police and Revenue Divisional Commissioner, rushed to the site to enquire into the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and take necessary action in the matter. The forensic team is at the spot to collect evidence," it added.