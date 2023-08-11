Nepal MP arrested for purchasing fake degree from Bihar to study in China1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Nepal MP arrested for purchasing fake degrees from Bihar and using them for higher education in China.
Police have arrested an MP from Nepal who purchased fake degrees from Bihar and used it to pursue higher education in China.
In a report by the Hindustan Times, Nepal lawmaker Sunil Kumar Sharma has been arrested on charges of forging educational certificates. He reportedly bought a higher secondary academic degree from Bihar and used it to pursue higher studies in China.
The lawmaker has been accused of forging educational certificates. It is learnt that his 10 plus certificate is fake.
A team of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Nepal arrested Sharma who is also a member of the House of Representatives from Nepal’s ruling party, from Kathmandu.
The Himalayan Times the chief of CIB and Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Nepal Police Kiran Bajracharya has written to the HoR Speaker about the arrest of Sharma as per Article 103 (6) of the Constitution of N
He was elected to the House of Representatives from Morang-3 and is considered close to the Shekhar Koirala camp in the Nepali Congress.
The arrest of Sharma comes a day after he demanded the resignation of home minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and finance minister Prakash Sharan Mahat over the alleged smuggling of 100 kg of gold that was seized last month.
According to the CIB, some of the doctors have received registration from Nepal Medical Council by submitting fake academic certificates from India and attending the exams conducted by the Council for registration certificates. Likewise, Sharma's certificate of I.Sc. was 'not verified' by the National Examinations Board, Sano Thimi, Bhatkapur.
