Following reports suggesting Nestle's inclusion of sugar in infant milk products sold in India, Centre has reportedly taken cognisance on the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have taken cognisance of the report regarding Nestle and will investigate the matter after doing due diligence", Business Today TV has reported citing a top government official.

