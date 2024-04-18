Following reports suggesting Nestle's inclusion of sugar in infant milk products sold in India, Centre has reportedly taken cognisance on the issue.
“We have taken cognisance of the report regarding Nestle and will investigate the matter after doing due diligence", Business Today TV has reported citing a top government official.
