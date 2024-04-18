Hello User
Nestle baby food concerns: 'Will investigate', Centre takes cognisance on sugar addition to infant food, says report

Nestle baby food concerns: 'Will investigate', Centre takes cognisance on sugar addition to infant food, says report

Livemint

  • The Centre has taken notice of reports suggesting Nestle's use of sugar in infant milk products in India and will conduct a thorough investigation.

Nestle India sells packaged foods and beverages under brands such as Maggi, Milkmaid, Kit-Kat etc.

Following reports suggesting Nestle's inclusion of sugar in infant milk products sold in India, Centre has reportedly taken cognisance on the issue.

“We have taken cognisance of the report regarding Nestle and will investigate the matter after doing due diligence", Business Today TV has reported citing a top government official.

