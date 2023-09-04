Nestle Sells Peanut-Allergy Treatment Business to Stallergenes Greer

Hello User
1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 07:24 PM IST Adrià Calatayud ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Nestle has sold its Palforzia peanut-allergy treatment business to biopharmaceutical company Stallergenes Greer.

Nestle said it has sold its Palforzia peanut-allergy treatment business to biopharmaceutical company Stallergenes Greer.

The Swiss consumer-goods company said Monday that it will receive milestone payments and royalties from Stallergenes Greer. The deal was closed upon signing, Nestle said.

The sale allows Nestle’s health-science operations to focus on its core strengths and key growth drivers, the unit’s Chief Executive Greg Behar said.

Nestle last year said that it would conduct a strategic review of Palforzia after a slower-than-expected adoption by patients and healthcare professionals.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 07:24 PM IST
