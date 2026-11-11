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Net direct tax collections rise 11.8% to ₹14.42 trillion, corporate tax leads

India’s net direct tax collections rose 11.76% to 14.42 trillion by 10 November in FY27. Corporate tax receipts led growth, increasing 17.8%, while faster refunds moderated net collections. 

Dhirendra Kumar
Published11 Nov 2026, 10:26 PM IST
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The growth in net corporate tax collections was more than three times the 5.3% increase in non-corporate tax receipts.
The growth in net corporate tax collections was more than three times the 5.3% increase in non-corporate tax receipts.
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India's net direct tax collections rose 11.76% year-on-year to 14.42 trillion as of 10 November in FY27, with corporate tax receipts providing the biggest boost, growing 17.8% to 6.32 trillion, provisional data from the Income Tax Department showed.

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The growth in net corporate tax collections was more than three times the 5.3% increase in non-corporate tax receipts, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms and other entities. Non-corporate tax collections rose to 7.56 trillion from 7.18 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

Gross corporate tax collections increased 16% to 8.01 trillion, while gross non-corporate tax receipts grew 10.7% to 8.95 trillion, the data showed.

Tax collection

Gross direct tax collections rose 14.02% to 17.50 trillion from 15.35 trillion a year earlier. However, refunds issued by the department increased at a faster pace of 25.91% to 3.08 trillion, compared with 2.45 trillion in the corresponding period last year, moderating growth in net collections.

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The Union budget for FY27 has pegged the government's net tax revenue at 28.67 trillion and the gross figure at 26.97 trillion. Collections of 17.50 trillion as of 10 November account for nearly 65% of the full-year target.

The increase in refunds was particularly pronounced in the non-corporate category. Non-corporate tax refunds rose nearly 54% to 1.39 trillion from 90,127 crore in the year-ago period. Corporate tax refunds increased 9.6% to 1.70 trillion from 1.55 trillion.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collections rose 51.6% to 54,078 crore from 35,682 crore a year earlier. The sharp increase comes amid a wider debate over India's capital market taxation, with the government examining stakeholder suggestions on changes to long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and STT ahead of the Union budget for FY28.

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The Union budget for FY27 has pegged gross direct tax collections at 26.97 trillion. Gross collections of 17.50 trillion as of 10 November account for nearly 65% of the full-year target.

The latest tax data comes against the backdrop of improving growth expectations for the Indian economy. Moody's Ratings on Wednesday raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 7% from 6.5%, citing broad-based economic expansion, resilient domestic demand and improving investment activity. The International Monetary Fund has also projected 7% growth for FY27, while the Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to expand 7.1%.

Also Read | Why Indian savers deserve tax relief

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More

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