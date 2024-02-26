Netanyahu Says He’ll Soon Have Plan for Rafah Civilians
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’ll have a “plan for action" in hand on Sunday for moving the civilian population out of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip ahead of expanded military offensive.
