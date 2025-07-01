Netanyahu wants to end Gaza war, says Trump, hints at deal next week: ‘Will be firm with him’

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, July 1, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was keen on ending the war with Gaza. Ahead of his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump hinted that a deal to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza maybe settled upon next week.

Donald Trump also asserted that he is going to be “very firm” with Netanyahu in ending the Gaza war.

The US President also said he will discuss the situation in Iran when he meets with Netanyahu at the White House next week.

A senior Israeli official, Ron Dermer, has been in Washington this week holding talks ahead of the meeting. A senior White House official said, “Ron Dermer visits the White House regularly. This will continue as President Trump pursues a path to peace for Israel and Gaza.”

“We hope it [ceasefire] is going to happen. And we're looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” Donald Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a day trip to Florida.

“We want to get the hostages out.”

Meanwhile, Hamas said it was willing to free remaining hostages in Gaza under any deal to end the war. Israel, on the other hand, has maintained that the war can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled.

Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

The Israeli war on Palestine started when Hamas militants stormed the Israeli territory in a multi-front attack on October 7, 2023. The militants killed hundreds, taking hostages back into Gaza.

Israel, in response, has since bombed Palestine, killing hundreds.