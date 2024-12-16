Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he held a “very warm and important" conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday night (December 14), focusing on efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and the evolving situation in Syria following the recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hostage negotiations intensify Netanyahu emphasized the urgency of freeing the remaining hostages, including Israeli and foreign nationals, abducted by Hamas during its October 7, 2023, assault on Israel. “It was a very friendly, very warm and very important conversation. We spoke about the need to complete Israel’s victory, and we also spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and captured over 250 hostages during the attack, according to Israeli authorities. While more than 100 hostages have been freed through military operations or negotiations, about 100 are still held in Gaza, with roughly half believed to be alive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Biden administration is pushing for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism last week, noting progress in negotiations. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, warned that failing to secure the hostages’ release before Trump’s inauguration on January 20 would lead to significant consequences.

Israel's actions in Syria Netanyahu also addressed the situation in Syria, where Israel has ramped up airstrikes on strategic weapons stockpiles and taken control of a demilitarized buffer zone following Assad's ouster last week. Israeli forces have moved into the zone and secured Mount Hermon near the Golan Heights.

“We have no interest in a conflict with Syria," Netanyahu stated, emphasizing that Israel's actions are aimed at preventing terrorist threats near its borders. Israeli officials described the buffer zone control as a temporary measure, but neighbouring countries and Syrian rebel factions have criticized the move. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regional implications The developments in Syria and Gaza represent critical challenges for the incoming Trump administration, which has vowed a tough stance. Trump recently warned of “hell to pay" if Gaza hostages are not released before his term begins.