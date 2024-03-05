Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Is at War With Itself
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Mar 2024, 03:34 PM IST
SummaryTensions are mounting in Israel’s war cabinet as its three members jockey for political clout and disagree over how to pursue the war in Gaza.
TEL AVIV—Fearing a breakdown in ties between the White House and Israel over the war in Gaza, Benny Gantz, chief political rival to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a minister in his wartime cabinet, planned a trip to Washington.
