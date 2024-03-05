Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Is at War With Itself

Both are issues that could bring down the prime minister’s coalition. Netanyahu’s coalition, the most right-wing, religious and ultranationalist in the country’s history, includes lawmakers who flatly reject U.S. plans for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take over in the Gaza Strip. This includes Netanyahu, who argues the authority is too weak to survive and too antagonistic toward Israel. Instead, some of the ministers in his coalition are pushing for Israeli resettlement of Gaza, a move the U.S. strongly opposes. Netanyahu says he wants Israel to keep indefinite security control of Gaza and locals approved by Israel to run civilian affairs.