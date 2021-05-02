Netflix brings festival favourite ‘The Disciple’ for viewers

Director Chaitanya Tamhane’s much-acclaimed Marathi drama The Disciple has started streaming on Netflix this weekend. The film starring Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit has iconic Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón serving as the executive producer.

The Disciple has already toured film festivals around the globe. It had entered the main competition section at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film since Monsoon Wedding (2001) to compete at the same. At Venice, the film won FIPRESCI International Critics Prize presented by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the best screenplay award. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award.

After snapping up as many new, recent titles as possible, a bunch of video streaming platforms had started looking at old, unreleased films during the covid-19 lockdown last year that either didn’t find buyers and distributors or remained restricted to acclaim at film festivals, to ramp up content during the covid-19 pandemic.

While SonyLIV had acquired Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhonsle and Rajat Kapoor’s dark comedy Kadakh, ZEE5 had got Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Ghoomketu and Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha-The Final Test.

Media experts had said the paucity of new content arising from the halting of production of web originals coupled with the availability of movies with a recognizable name had sparked interest in these titles lying around. Plus, as compared to the ₹25-30 crore acquisitions of new films, these older titles may come for as little as ₹10 crore.

India’s limited screen count is primarily responsible for several films not finding releases in theatres. Around 30-40% of the films made in the past five years have not been released. The theatrical business is entirely star-driven and while there are small-scale films that grab eyeballs, they have to come with exceptional concepts and word-of-mouth publicity, in addition to promotional budgets of at least ₹8-10 crore.

