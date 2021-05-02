Netflix brings festival favourite ‘The Disciple’ for viewers

The Disciple has already toured film festivals around the globe. It had entered the main competition section at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film since Monsoon Wedding (2001) to compete at the same. At Venice, the film won FIPRESCI International Critics Prize presented by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique) and the best screenplay award. It was also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was named a winner of the Amplify Voices Award.

