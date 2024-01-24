Netflix Delivers Another Smackdown

On a conference call Tuesday, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the company considered a similar move. “But given our long history of not having ads, we thought it was better for our members rather than force them into a change and give them ads," he added. He also noted that the ad market for connected TVs alone is around $25 billion a year, “so there’s room for multiple players, clearly." Netflix is also trying to curb expectations about the business—at least in the near term. Peters noted later in the call that “we’ve got years of work ahead of us to take the ads business to the point where it’s a material impact to our general business."