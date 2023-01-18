Looking for a flight attendant job? Nextlix will pay you up to ₹3 crore per year. Yes, you read it right. The online video streaming service is looking to hire flight attendants for one of its private jets near Los Gatos headquarters in San Jose, California.

Listed on the company’s official website, the job post reads “Do you have a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew? The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation". Netflix says that its aviation team helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world.

The company states that the flight attendant ‘will be the primary Flight Attendant on a Super Midsize Jet. They will maintain and provision the SJC Stockroom. The SJC Flight Attendant will support G550 trips as needed’.

Now, what is the most striking part of the job listing is the salary Netflix is promising to offer. ‘The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000 - $385,000,’ which roughly translates to up to 3 crore as per Indian currency. ‘This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy,’ the post reads.

‘As a Netflix Flight Attendant you are expected to embrace our culture, which places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation. This is a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation. As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of Freedom and Responsibility, allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation. You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers,’ reads the job description on Netflix website.