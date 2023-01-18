Netflix lists flight attendant job with up to ₹3 crore salary per year2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 04:22 PM IST
- Netflix is looking to hire flight attendants for one of its private jets near Los Gatos headquarters in San Jose, California.
Looking for a flight attendant job? Nextlix will pay you up to ₹3 crore per year. Yes, you read it right. The online video streaming service is looking to hire flight attendants for one of its private jets near Los Gatos headquarters in San Jose, California.