From Wednesday to 10 Things I Hate About You, what’s streaming on Netflix in September

Netflix is rolling out a heavy slate in September, blending nostalgia with brand-new originals. The lineup features buzzy docuseries, international dramas, cooking competitions, and a long list of classic films hitting the service.

New seasons and originals

lead the month Jenna Ortega is back in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, streaming September 3. The Addams family mystery picks up where the cliffhanger left off, with Wednesday digging deeper into secrets tied to her classmates and family.

A week later, Netflix will stream aka Charlie Sheen. The two-part docuseries revisits the actor’s infamous 2011 breakdown. Sheen sits down for new interviews, joined by Denise Richards, his daughter Lola, and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black returns on September 11, continuing the story of two women navigating wildly different lives - one a business leader stuck in a failing marriage, the other still tied to sex work.

On September 17, Next Gen Chef brings 21 young chefs under 30 to the Culinary Institute of America, all competing for $500,000. Olivia Culpo hosts the high-pressure series.

Black Rabbit (September 18) follows Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers whose restaurants are tied to New York’s criminal underworld, while House of Guinness (September 25) dramatizes the rise of the Guinness brewing empire, starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.

The month also includes Ruth & Boaz (September 26), a modern retelling of the biblical story set in Georgia, and the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You (September 28), starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger.

Classic films coming on Netflix The very start of the month brings a wave of classics. On September 1 alone, subscribers get E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Bridesmaids, La La Land, Boyz n the Hood, Shrek (all four films), Inside Man, Inglourious Basterds, Paddington, The Land Before Time, Stand by Me, Billy Madison, 8 Mile and more.

Other highlights include The Blackening (September 4), The Great British Baking Show (new episodes weekly starting September 5), Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (September 11), Alice in Borderland Season 3 (September 25), and Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (September 30).

International picks and documentaries International originals and documentaries fill out the calendar. Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital (September 4) and The Dead Girls (September 10) bring true-crime edge. Spanish-language drama Her Mother’s Killer returns September 8 with a second season.

Anime fans get a slate of Anpanman films on September 19, while Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 continues on September 26. On September 13, Netflix will stream Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford live.

It is a crowded month, with something new almost every day, from rom-com classics to heavyweight docuseries.

