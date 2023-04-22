Netflix scam: Why you should not respond to email asking for payment details and how to stay safe2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
- Check Point Research report shows how researchers detected a phishing campaign targeting Netflix customers during the first quarter of 2023. In the campaign, fraudsters used a fake email using Netflix branding to deceive customers.
Cybersecurity is a growing issue of concern among internet users. Criminals are finding new ways to target vulnerable citizens. If you are a Netflix user, then here’s something you should know. According to a report, a team of researchers have detected a cyber attack in which hackers try to steal payment information of users.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×