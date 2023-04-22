Cybersecurity is a growing issue of concern among internet users. Criminals are finding new ways to target vulnerable citizens. If you are a Netflix user, then here’s something you should know. According to a report, a team of researchers have detected a cyber attack in which hackers try to steal payment information of users.

Check Point Research report shows how researchers detected a phishing campaign targeting Netflix customers during the first quarter of 2023. In the campaign, fraudsters used a fake email using Netflix branding to deceive customers.

Omer Dembinsky, data group manager at Check Point Software said “Criminal groups orchestrate phishing campaigns to get as many people to part with their personal data as possible."

“In some cases, attacks are designed to obtain account information, as seen with the Raiffeisen campaigns. Others are deployed to steal payment details, which we witnessed with the popular streaming service Netflix," Dembinsky added.

Here’s how Netflix’s fake email campaign worked

The fraud began with criminals sending a fake email that appeared to originate from Netflix. However, it was sent from a fraudulent email address (support@bryanadamstribute[.]dk).

The email comes with a subject line, "Uрdаtе rеquіrеd – ассоunt оn hоld". Message in the body said that the Netflix account had been suspended due to “a failure to authorise payment for the next billing cycle."

The email will also have a link that users are asked to click to renew their subscription. “However, the link directed users to a malicious website with the intention of stealing their payment information," the report said.

How to remain safe online

According to Dembinsky, the best defence against phishing threats is knowledge. “Employees should be given appropriate training to spot suspicious traits such as misspelt domains, typos, incorrect dates, and other details that can expose a malicious email or link," Dembinsky added.

It is also beneficial to practice common sense and think logically in such situations. For example, it is advisable to check the Netflix app for subscription status in case a user receives fake emails about the account on hold. Also, one should avoid clicking links shared by unknown contacts via email or SMS.