Netflix to set stage for Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ controversies in upcoming docuseries by ’50 Cent’: ’Complex narrative’

Sean Diddy Combs' controversial history will be unfolded in a new Netflix documentary jointly produced by 50 Cent and Chris Stapleton, asserting that it is a complex narrative spanning decades.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
50 Cent and Chris Stapleton are collaborating on a Netflix documentary about music mogul Sean Combs, focusing on sexual assault allegations.
50 Cent and Chris Stapleton are collaborating on a Netflix documentary about music mogul Sean Combs, focusing on sexual assault allegations.(AFP)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul, is making headlines again, but this time not for sex trafficking and racketeering allegations but instead for Netflix docuseries,Variety reported on Thursday. The American rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as “50 Cent”, will furnish details in the upcoming documentary, which will throw light on sexual assault and violent abuse allegations against the rapper P Diddy. The project, directed by Alexandria Stapleton, is currently under production.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), 50 Cent said, “I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!”

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” Variety quoted 50 Cent and singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton as saying.

In an interview with the News Daily, the duo said they are committed “to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.” Providing a disclaimer to the documentary, they said Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. 50 Cent and Stapleton added, “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

It is important to note that 50 Cent executive produces through production houses G-Unit Film and Television. Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton executive produces for House of Nonfiction and Texas Crew Productions.

G-Unit's Diddy project first announced that its production plans for the docuseries were set in early December. At this point, the music mogul was sued by four different women. Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed the first lawsuit.

Earlier, the rapper-producer 50 Cent shared a video clip on social media platform X, which showed Mark Curry, Bad Boy Records rapper, pressing misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. He alleged that P Diddy would spike bottles of champagne at his parties before female attendees consumed them.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:23 AM IST
