Netflix to set stage for Sean ’Diddy’ Combs’ controversies in upcoming docuseries by ’50 Cent’: ’Complex narrative’

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the music mogul, is making headlines again, but this time not for sex trafficking and racketeering allegations but instead for Netflix docuseries,Variety reported on Thursday. The American rapper and actor Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as “50 Cent”, will furnish details in the upcoming documentary, which will throw light on sexual assault and violent abuse allegations against the rapper P Diddy. The project, directed by Alexandria Stapleton, is currently under production.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), 50 Cent said, “I been telling y’all about all this weird shit, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. you didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!”

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” Variety quoted 50 Cent and singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton as saying.

In an interview with the News Daily, the duo said they are committed “to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.” Providing a disclaimer to the documentary, they said Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. 50 Cent and Stapleton added, “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

It is important to note that 50 Cent executive produces through production houses G-Unit Film and Television. Meanwhile, Chris Stapleton executive produces for House of Nonfiction and Texas Crew Productions.

G-Unit's Diddy project first announced that its production plans for the docuseries were set in early December. At this point, the music mogul was sued by four different women. Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed the first lawsuit.