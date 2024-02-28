The parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a child, sources in the family reportedly confirmed. Reports claimed this week that Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March. Moosewala was the only child of his parents, who are in their late 50s now. Moosewala was murdered on May 29, 2022 . Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar , known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for his murder.

Since the news of Moosewala's mother expecting a child broke on the internet, netizens on X are pouring in congratulations for Charan Kaur with some fans are excitedly awaiting the arrival of Sidhu Moosewala Jr. Some users also mocked his mother's pregnancy news, however, the late singers loyal supporters have criticised the offensive remarks.

Here are some reactions that cannot be missed

One user wrote, “Really happy for Sidhu family. They also deserve happiness. Praying for their good health and soon will be a happy family again. But we can’t forgive the killers of our Sidhu and will fight for Justice."

Slamming a user on mean comments, one user wrote, “This is not a joke ask a mother who has lost her child and want him to be back in other form in this universe ..!"

Some other user wrote, “I strongly believe in incarnations. Wish to see #SidhuMooseWala back once again."

“Tell me a better comeback than this. Sidhu MooseWala is coming back!!!" another user posted.

One of the user posted an Om Shanti Om film reference with SRK as the next Moosewala and Arjun Rampal as Gangster Goldy Brar who murdered him.