An American YouTuber recently received a head massage in Delhi's Nehru Place following which he recommended Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder, to hire the barber. "I just went to space," Max recalled his fabulous experience.

The YouTube sensation, called Max, posted a video of his encounter with Delhi barber. The video gained traction on social media and amassed over 2 lakh views and 5,500 likes. His YouTube channel, Daily Max, has 1.2 million subscribers.

In the nine-minute video clip posted on Sunday, April 21, the American national gets a head and shoulder massage. The video titled ‘Cosmic Indian head massage makes me see stars’ show cases the work of a barber named Muhammad Waris.

Approaching the barber, the youtuber said, “So I saw this man. He's working hard, he's making it look good; I am excited to get a head massage from this guy. This is gonna be a good massage, I saw him already."

The video clip began with the barber giving head massage and later moving onto shoulders and hands. Amazed by the barber's skills, Max remarked, “Elon Musk needs to hire this guy cause I just went to space."

Netizens were strong to react to the video as one user stated, "Mohammed deserved every penny for that experience. That was an EXPERT massage." A second user remarked, “max just tipped him 3000-5000rs As i can look at the bunch of 500's, So kind of you max. He will remember the day for the rest of his life."

A third user commented, "That comb job at the end was magnificent!! This video shows you the best of both cultures, hard working Indian and an adventurous American!! Not many educated Indians would ever dare get in that chair, complaining bout cleanliness of his clothes and hands, you throw caution out the window and that makes for great content!" Another user noted, "I don't know why I'm laughing while seeing your face expressions Max."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!