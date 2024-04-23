‘Tipped him ₹3000-5000…,’ Netizens react as American YouTuber urges Elon Musk to hire Delhi barber: ‘Went to space’
An American YouTuber got a head massage in Delhi and praised the barber's skills, suggesting Elon Musk should hire him. The video gained over 2 lakh views and 5,500 likes on social media. Check out the reaction of netizens.
An American YouTuber recently received a head massage in Delhi's Nehru Place following which he recommended Elon Musk, the SpaceX founder, to hire the barber. "I just went to space," Max recalled his fabulous experience.
