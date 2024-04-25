Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty who was conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu on April 22 paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His son shared photos of the meeting on Instagram, expressing pride and admiration for his father.

Taking to Instagram his son wrote, “What an honor and privilege it is to be your son! You are my hero dad! The greatest man I know and you are so deserving of this award! Congrats on your Padma Bhushan Award!"

Padma Awards is one of the highest civilian honours of the country and is conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The post also garnered comments from fans. Anupama Actor Sudhashu Pandey wrote, “Many Congratulations"

One User commented, “Mithun da is synonym of #cinema....modi ji synonym of #politics"

Some other commented saying, “He deserve Dada Saheb Phalke & Bharat Ratna"

Some other wrote, “A hearty Congratulations to u mithunda.... U deserve n worth it."

One user also called him, “God of dance"

Coming back to Mithunda, the actor who was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's movie ‘The Kashmir Files,’ made his debut in films with Mrigayaa in 1976. Throughout his career, the actor has garnered many pretigious award. His potrayal of Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Later, he also won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

In February, the actor turned politician was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of severe chest pain wherein he was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

The day he walked out of the hospital, he said that PM Modi had telephoned him and told that he "got a scolding for not taking care of his health".

Meanwhile, Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke is a medical emergency and it occurs when the brain's blood vessels get narrowed or blocked caused by blood clots or other debris travelling through the bloodstream, most often from the heart.

(With inputs from agencies)

