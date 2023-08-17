Neurological Devices Attract Investors Despite Cautious Venture Market

Brain implants and other devices to treat neurological diseases are emerging as a bright spot in a slowing market for healthcare startup financing.

Venture capitalists are funding startups with medical-device alternatives to medications for brain diseases that are common but difficult to treat.

They include implants, known as brain-computer interfaces, designed to restore functions lost to disease or injury. One such company, Elon Musk’s Neuralink, recently disclosed a $280 million venture round.

Companies advancing an existing type of medical-device treatment known as neuromodulation also are attracting investors. Saluda Medical in April secured $150 million to market a spinal-cord stimulation therapy for chronic pain, and Cognito Therapeutics collected $73 million in March to test a neuromodulation therapy for Alzheimer’s disease.

U.S. and European neurological device makers gathered $764 million in venture capital in the first half of this year, according to HSBC. It was the highest total among the 12 medical-device markets the bank analyzed, topping fields such as cardiovascular- and orthopedic-device treatments.

Musk’s involvement is drawing interest to neurological devices, but the best investors are making decisions grounded in a technology’s value to society, said Manish Kothari, founding managing partner of venture firm First Spark Ventures.

These companies face challenges such as blazing a trail to regulatory approval and market adoption. Proponents say patients are seeking new options for conditions like chronic pain that often aren’t well-treated with medicine.

“We’re crossing over into an age where innovations in neuroscience and innovations out of neuroscience are enabling creation of a whole new generation of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies," said Dr. Alex Morgan, a partner with venture firm Khosla Ventures.

Brain-computer interfaces from Neuralink and rival Synchron could help patients who have lost use of their hands. Scientists have pursued that vision for decades, but progress has been slow. As a result, the field has skeptics.

“In the last 25 years, I’m hard-pressed to see where the needle has moved in a way meaningful to stakeholders, especially patients," said Wasim Malik, managing partner of Iaso Ventures, a neuroscience-focused venture firm.

New York-based Synchron says its treatment, unlike earlier approaches, doesn’t require brain surgery. Instead, an implant is delivered into the brain through a vein that sits alongside the motor cortex. The system collects and wirelessly transmits neural signals to enable patients to control digital devices, according to Synchron, which raised a $75 million financing in December from Khosla and other investors.

Synchron’s therapy makes the treatment less invasive and more accessible because it can be delivered in catheter labs, said founder and Chief Executive Tom Oxley, a neurologist.

Synchron, which treated its initial patient in 2019, aims to begin clinical studies within two years that could lead to FDA approval, said Oxley.

“The only way to answer skeptics is to conduct the clinical trials and prove the technology is working and safe," he added.

Neuralink in May tweeted that it has received approval from the FDA to begin clinical trials. A Neuralink representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Drugmakers recently have made progress against Alzheimer’s with the FDA approval of Leqembi. But the modest efficacy of medication is spurring a search for alternatives, said Helen Liang, founder and managing partner of Cognito investor FoundersX Ventures.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Cognito is recruiting patients to a clinical trial of a treatment that uses gamma-frequency light and sound stimulation to preserve synapses, or connections between neurons, and white matter.

“We’re preserving brain volume and brain structure, and it is that preservation that drives the preservation of function," said CEO Brent Vaughan. Cognito aims to complete its clinical trial in 2025 and to gain FDA clearance in 2026, he said.

Saluda Medical, based in Australia and Bloomington, Minn., has a novel twist on spinal-cord stimulation used to block pain signals.

Saluda, which received FDA approval last year for chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs, says its system reads the patient’s response to the treatment and automatically adjusts stimulation as needed.

“It’s ensuring the patient gets the correct dose of stimulation to the spinal cord every second," CEO Jim Schuermann said.

Ireland-based Neuromod Devices in March won FDA approval for a neurostimulation treatment for tinnitus, or ringing in the ear. No drugs are approved for tinnitus, which affects up to 25% of adults, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

Neuromod’s system delivers electrical pulses to the tongue and auditory stimulation through Bluetooth headphones. This dilutes attention the brain gives to tinnitus, founder and CEO Ross O’Neill said.

“There are a lot of neurological conditions that have not been amenable to pharmaceutical interventions, but they will be amenable to neuromodulation," he added.

