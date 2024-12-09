"Never witnessed such intense competition among states to attract investments," says Kumarmanglam Birla at Rising Rajasthan event

The investment climate in India has never been more promising, with states vying to attract businesses and investments, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): The investment climate in India has never been more promising, with states vying to attract businesses and investments, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura, Birla praised the competitive spirit among Indian states and its impact on fostering business growth.

Sharing his view Birla remarked, "In my 30-year career, I have never witnessed such intense competition among states to attract investments. This thriving environment, I believe, has been fueled by the vision of cooperative federalism." He added, "As Rajasthan rises, India rises. And as every state prospers, so does the nation."

Birla also extended a direct message to global investors, urging them to seize the opportunities presented by Rajasthan.

"Rajasthan is ready. Are you? Come and be a part of India's growth story," he said.

Highlighting the strengths of the state, Birla summarized Rajasthan's progress through the acronym MITR: minerals, infrastructure, tourism, and renewable energy.

He emphasized that these sectors form the foundation of the state's economic growth. According to him, the government's sustainable and contextual approach to promoting investments positions Rajasthan as a prime destination for businesses.

He said, "The four pillars that form the foundation of Rajasthan's progress are minerals, infrastructure, tourism, and renewable energy. MITR, a friend and a true partner in development."

Birla also expressed confidence in Rajasthan's potential to significantly contribute to this national goal. The Vision for Developed Rajasthan 2047 outlines a bold roadmap for industrial growth, job creation, poverty eradication, and improving living standards.

"Rajasthan's rise is inevitable," Birla concluded, emphasizing the state's commitment to becoming a thriving hub for investments and development.

The Rising Rajasthan Summit is underway in Jaipur from Dec 9 to Dec 11 to attract global investors and showcasing Rajasthan's potential as a hub for trade and industry.

PM Narendra Modi along with prominent industrialists of the country are attending the event to showcase the states potential to attract investment. (ANI)